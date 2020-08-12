COMMENTARY: Who Is Donald Trump?

But our “sage” leader was not done yet. With almost no knowledge about Iran, he decided unilaterally that he would cancel the nuclear deal with the Mullahs. Instead, he imposed strict economic sanctions on Iran. And again, the experts said these would just strengthen the regime in Tehran. But Trump knew better. So now the execrable Iranian regime can continue uniting its people with fear of the new “Great Satan,” Donald J. Trump. And they could well have nukes sooner rather than later.

Then, with his head firmly buried in the sand, he withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord. He had long been what is called a “climate denier.” So he would truck no opposition. Besides, this deal was negotiated by Barack Obama. This and the Iranian deal were two of the many “bad deals” made by Obama and his predecessors. They didn’t know what Trump knew. As always, he knew better. He knew how to “Make America Great Again.” MAGA is perhaps the best example of ignorance coupled with arrogance.

When the coronavirus hit, as usual, the president didn’t know much of anything about it. You may recall his initial response to the outbreak. He believed it was just another virus, like the flu. Hence his dismissive suggestions that it would all go away soon. But then his “instinct” told him to create his COVID-19 “Task Force” and his nightly news “briefings.”