COMMENTARY: Who can we trust?

The confluence of timing of the great pandemic, U.S. elections and world events raised a lot of red flags in the minds of many sincere Christians regarding “end times” and Jesus’ return. Similarly, during the days prior to his crucifixion, Jesus’ disciples asked him, “Tell us, when will these things be, and what will be the sign of Your coming, and of the end of the age?” The disciples surely sensed imminent world-changing events.

Needless to say, the disciples were wrong about what they expected, and were clearly confused and overwhelmed by what did happen. For days in fact they languished as Jesus’ body lay in the tomb. Did they contemplate Jesus’ answers to their questions about His coming or the end of the age? Not likely. Jesus was dead and gone. Until the next day when arose from the dead.

The past two years have been particularly tumultuous in America and around the world. Everyone seems to be wondering why all these things have been happening and when can we get back to the way things were whenever. All “sides” of those battling political and social issues sense the same frustration and predict the same collapse of government and society if “we” cannot stop “them.”

Interestingly, Jesus gave his disciples signs they should look for before His return or the end of the age. No one knows the day or the hour except God the Father alone. Nevertheless, Jesus told the disciples the signs they would see before the end came.

“And Jesus answered and said to them, ‘See to it that no one misleads you. For many will come in My name, saying ‘I am the Christ,’ and will mislead many. And you will be hearing of wars and rumors of wars; see that you are not frightened, for those things must take place, but that is not yet the end. For nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom, and in various places there will be famines and earthquakes. But all of these things are merely the beginning of birth pangs.’” Matthew 24:4-8

Jesus described turbulent times, but not times so very different from other turbulent times, with the exception of those who would come in Jesus’ name who “will mislead many.” We can all likely agree there’s been a whole lot more “misleading” going on during the last few years. Thus, Jesus’ admonition to his disciples is more pertinent than ever today: “See to it that no one misleads you.”

Wouldn’t it be nice to be capable of recognizing and rejecting those who mislead us? Trust is the biggest casualty today. We don’t trust government, media, scientists, politicians, academia, religion or anybody else these days due to very good reasons and very bad experiences.

Jesus has already come once and accomplished his father’s will. God promised literally from the beginning he would send one to redeem the world. Now what? We wait again? We hope again? We truly believe the answer to all our worries and trials is in the one who is coming?

Considering all the other alternatives we’ve learned we can’t trust, Jesus is not only our best hope for redemptio, Jesus is our only hope! We should consider Jesus’ offer and promises to us the next few weeks. He’s asking us to trust him alone for our redemption.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

