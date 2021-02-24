COMMENTARY: Where will some in GOP go?

Today a potential new anti-Trump party that represents at best a fifth of an established party -- which itself represents only about a quarter of Americans -- is not exactly poised for victory.

But that is not because of the power Trump has over Republicans. It is an American political system that favors two parties because there is only one prize in our elections: victory. We do not operate under a proportional representation system, as Israel, Italy and Belgium do. And Israel (which seems to have an election every few months), Italy (which has had more than five dozen governments since World War II), and Belgium (which last year broke its own record for time without a government -- 592 days) are not inspiring examples.

There is, however, a place for those Republicans discomfited by Trump and by the remarks of Sen. Lindsay Graham, who told Fox News, "We need Trump-plus." And for those like Pete Wehner, who served in the administrations of Reagan and both Presidents Bush and who, in his 2019 book "The Death of Politics," wrote, "Many Americans have lost hope that we can solve our problems using the traditional means of politics."

Calling Angus King.

King, from Maine, is a former two-term governor who is now in his ninth year in the Senate. He is an Independent.