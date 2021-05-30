COMMENTARY: When you can't see racism

When you can’t read an eye chart well, your sight is impaired. When you can’t read it at all, you are blind. When you can’t see the disproportional number of Black men killed by the police, the extraordinary discrepancy of Blacks in prison, the numbers of Blacks arrested for possession of cannabis compared to the white population, it should indicate that you are prejudiced. When the facts are so blatantly obvious, we are blind to our own biases.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a case in point. He denies systemic racism exists. The Republican governor argues that the idea that the U.S. has systemic policies that perpetuate racism is absolute “horse manure.” He undoubtedly has the information in front of him but cannot see it. Buying him a new pair of glasses is unlikely to change his views. His views have too much support from others who share his myopia.

It’s hard to have a serious discussion about racism without discussing history, but those who believe systemic racism doesn’t exist almost always vehemently reject consideration of the past. Additionally, when looking at the present, racist deniers vigorously protest that we no longer behave brutally. On the contrary, they argue, people of color often receive favored treatment to the point that the White majority experiences discrimination.