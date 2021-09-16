COMMENTARY: What's going on?

What in the world is going on? Sept. 11, 2001, was one of those days that changed the world. Sept. 11, 2021, the world looked to the future.
After 911 the United States of America reunited to take on a world that had attacked us because of whom we had become. We bounced back from that attack as the unchallenged superpower in the world, and we took that message to those who dared to attack us. What have we accomplished in the past 20 years? Who have we become today?
America has become the number one destination of migrants from around the world. In the past eight months more than a million migrants have crossed our southern border from nearly every nation on earth. So many have come that we have no way to track them all. Border Patrol estimates as many as 20% of them tested positive for COVID when they entered America. They now live among us from coast to coast. Expect millions more to cross in coming months.
America has become a huge debtor nation with our national debt skyrocketing from just under $6-trillion in 2001, to nearly $29 trillion today. President Joe Biden and Democrat colleagues in Congress are asking Americans to “hold their beer” while they pass $3.5 trillion more spending in just one bill!
In August, America’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% and our economy generated about a third of the new jobs (235,000) that economists expected (720,000). Most blame the recent surge of COVID-19 Delta variant for the poor showing. Speaking of the Delta variant, daily cases of COVID-19 had been dropping rapidly since February but have risen to just under 165,000 daily cases over a seven-day average recently.
Following the lead of national socialist leaders of Russia and China, Biden announced his intention of mandating vaccinations for about 80 million non-federal workers. Earlier last month he had mandated vaccinations for a number of federal employees. Is Biden making these mandates for follow-the-science health reasons or for political reasons?
Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday, Sept. 10, showed 46% of likely voters approve of Biden’s performance compared with 52% who disapprove. According to that poll, “The latest figures include 26% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 45% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -19.”
America has become the weakest military power in the world, not at all because of the rank-and-file who serve faithfully and simply are the very best. We’re certainly not the weakest because any of our weapon systems are inferior to those of other nations. America is weak militarily because our political leaders and military chieftains are weak and risk averse.
Since Biden returned Afghanistan to Islamic jihadists, Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran have accelerated their interests in and activities with leaders of the newly reformed Islamic Republic. Four of the five Taliban members released from Guantanamo Bay in 2014 by President Barack Obama are leaders of the new government.
What’s going on in the world today, 20 years after 911? Islamic jihadists have won the war in Afghanistan and are doing business with a lot of other powerful nations. Americans are wondering what’s going on in Washington.
