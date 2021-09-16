COMMENTARY: What's going on?

What in the world is going on? Sept. 11, 2001, was one of those days that changed the world. Sept. 11, 2021, the world looked to the future.

After 911 the United States of America reunited to take on a world that had attacked us because of whom we had become. We bounced back from that attack as the unchallenged superpower in the world, and we took that message to those who dared to attack us. What have we accomplished in the past 20 years? Who have we become today?

America has become the number one destination of migrants from around the world. In the past eight months more than a million migrants have crossed our southern border from nearly every nation on earth. So many have come that we have no way to track them all. Border Patrol estimates as many as 20% of them tested positive for COVID when they entered America. They now live among us from coast to coast. Expect millions more to cross in coming months.

America has become a huge debtor nation with our national debt skyrocketing from just under $6-trillion in 2001, to nearly $29 trillion today. President Joe Biden and Democrat colleagues in Congress are asking Americans to “hold their beer” while they pass $3.5 trillion more spending in just one bill!