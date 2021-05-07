COMMENTARY: What's Going On ...

Lemon explained, “And if someone is trying to take a life on that scene, do you protect the life of the person trying to take the life or do you protect the life of the person whose life is in imminent danger at that moment. ... That other person’s life was in imminent danger.”

Let’s remember that when a CNN anchor or correspondent sides with a police action in a deadly situation, that’s news in and of itself. Definitely newsworthy.

What’s Going On ...

After the Bryant incident, according to NBC News, sports megastar LeBron James posted a photo of officer Nicholas Reardon, who shot the Columbus teenager. James’ description of the picture read, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” with an hourglass emoji.

James quickly was accused of fomenting possible violent revenge against Reardon. He subsequently deleted the Tweet, but that erasure didn’t deter his detractors.

Jay Linneman, a bar owner near Cincinnati, announced on Facebook, “If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA.”