COMMENTARY: What's best for Claflin, students

These are troubled times unlike our nation has ever experienced. To be honest, I never imagined waking up each morning to hear the number of deaths domestically and abroad. It is disheartening. It is horrible. It is frightening. The cause is the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

No public sector has been spared. I arrived at Claflin University last August to begin my tenure as the ninth president in the university’s illustrious history, following in the footsteps of an exceptional and transformative leader, Dr. Henry N. Tisdale. I knew full well that the gauntlet had been tossed to me and I accepted it without trepidation because there is a uniqueness about the Claflin family. I inherited a flourishing institution due in part to a unified effort to pursue and achieve academic excellence.

In the midst of COVID-19, our resolve is being tested here at Claflin as well as across the spectrum of higher education. Students are expecting us to win the battle against the coronavirus, and we cannot let them down. That’s why at Claflin we have been in the trenches to plan our future course of action.