COMMENTARY: What would Lincoln think?

He then closed with some of his most famous words, calling on his countrymen to act “with malice toward none, with charity for all” and “to bind up nation’s wounds.”

Lincoln put those sentiments into action many times during his presidency. A few weeks after his second inaugural, while visiting troops at City Point, Virginia, east of the front at Petersburg, he went out of his way to greet wounded Southern soldiers at the Depot Field Hospital.

As I relate in my novel, Old Abe, he moved down the rows of cots, offering words of comfort to the surprised Confederates. A colonel from South Carolina gave a frown as he approached.

“Mr. President, do you know who you’re offering your hand to?” he asked. Lincoln said he did not. “You offer your hand to a Confederate colonel who has fought you as hard as he could for four years,” the man said.

Lincoln saw that the fellow had been shot in both hips. “Well, I hope a Confederate colonel will not refuse me his hand,” he said.

The colonel’s face softened, and they clasped hands. Lincoln said he hoped he would soon be restored to health and his family.