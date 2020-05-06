COMMENTARY: What would Biden do?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The most pressing problem facing Americans today is how and when states and local areas reopen after the coronavirus lockdowns. President Donald Trump, stressing the terrible economic damage the lockdowns have done, has (mostly) pressed for reopening sooner rather than later. He has released detailed guidelines for officials in the states to consult when deciding when to reopen.

Where does Joe Biden stand on all this? Even though he is the presumptive presidential nominee of his party, and even though reopening is the most urgent issue of the time, and even though he claims far greater competence and leadership ability than the current president, and even though he has said quite a lot about the coronavirus issue broadly, Biden has been quite vague about when he would OK reopening, were he in the White House.

On April 12, Biden published an op-ed in The New York Times, "My Plan to Safely Reopen America." He set three standards for reopening.

First, Biden said, "We have to get the number of new cases of the disease down significantly." Second, there needs to be "widespread, easily available, and prompt" testing. "We should be running multiple times the number of diagnostic tests we're performing right now," Biden wrote. Third, hospitals have to be "ready for flare-ups of the disease that may occur when economic activity expands again."