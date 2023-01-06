 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

COMMENTARY: What will we see in 2023?

  • 0

2022 was certainly an intense year for politics. The Supreme Court changed abortion laws. The midterm election saw Republicans take back the House and Democrats keep the Senate. Not to mention, bills involving gun safety, climate change, prescription drugs and computer chips all passed through Congress.So what will 2023 bring? POLITICAL PREDICTIONSRemember, American politics will look a lot different in 2023. There is more uncertainty, more gridlock, and likely a whole lot of 2024 announcements.Uncertainty begins with who will be the Speaker of the House. While California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy is favored for the job, he still needs to lock down 218 votes on the floor of the House.Because a number of Republicans in the House have said they won't vote for him, it's unclear if he will be able to secure the position.Another political prediction involving Congress is the likelihood that fewer major bills will pass. That's because Republicans will control the House by then.Democrats will keep control of the Senate.Leaders may be able to pass their own priorities in their own chambers, but once a bill reaches the other, it may not even get a vote.If there is any one political issue that is poised to face more scrutiny from Congress next year, it's the border. Republicans are vowing to make it the first bill they pass in the House. Democrats want a deal to provide legal protections for immigrants already here.SEE MORE: New Year Expected To Bring More Changes To State Voting Laws2024 CAMPAIGNSA big decision from President Joe Biden will happen in 2023 involving 2024. While the president has repeatedly said he plans on running for reelection, he has yet to make it official.If you ask political observers, the only reason he would even contemplate not running is his age. On inauguration day in 2025, Biden would be 82 if he runs and wins. He would be 86 at the end of a hypothetical second term.Another 2024 debate will unfold in 2023 as well: Who will challenge former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination?The former president has already launched his 2024 campaign, but it doesn't appear his announcement will clear the field.Big decisions are expected from Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.SUPREME COURT INFLUENCESeveral high-profile opinions will be issued in 2023 from the Supreme Court, continuing their influence on American life.Justices will decide how much race should play in college admissions, and they'll determine the future of Biden's student loan program.Oral arguments, in that case, are slated for the end of February.

What will we see in 2023? “Past performance is not indicative of future results,” is a caveat for buying and selling stocks, but not for predicting what President Joe Biden and his administration will do this year. In fact, Biden and his bureaucratic entourage will likely stay the course he laid during his first two years in office.

According to Rasmussen Reports, the good news for Biden is 37% of likely U.S. voters say the country is heading in the right direction while 57% believe the nation is going down the wrong track. That’s good news for Biden because a year ago 27% said we were going in the right direction and 64% said we were on the wrong track.

Remember the good old days when we could afford food, gasoline and still have money to buy Christmas presents way back in December 2020? According to S&P Global, “The U.S. annual headline inflation rate came in at 1.4% in December 2020, up from 1.2% in the previous month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed.”

People are also reading…

Daniel Gardner

DANIEL GARDNER

The report also said, “Food prices increased 3.9% year over year, while energy prices declined 7.0%. Fuel oil and gasoline prices dropped 20.0% and 15.2%, respectively.” That was 2020.

Compare those numbers with 2022 numbers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Dec. 13, “The consumer price index ... increased 7.1% from November 2021 to November 2022.” S&P Global wrote, “Annual consumer price index growth has now dropped or remained flat since June, when it reached 9%, the largest increase since 1981.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The bottom line is inflation jumped from historically low 1.4% under President Donald Trump to 7.1% under Biden after hitting a 40-year high of 9% in June. Inflation is likely to remain high under Biden.

How about that southern border crisis? U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported FY 2020 statistics: “The amount of CBP encounters with those illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border shrunk by 53% in FY 2020. According to the report, CBP encountered 458,088 people illegally crossing the border this past fiscal year, a stark contrast to the 977,509 reported in FY 2019.” During Trump’s last year in office, fewer than 500,000 people crossed the border illegally.

EDITORIAL; Hill served well in changing Calhoun district

During FY 2022 under Biden’s watch, “CBP stopped migrants more than 2,766,582 times, compared to 1.72 million times for fiscal 2021, the previous yearly high.” After just two years in office, Biden has allowed five-times as many illegals to cross our southern border as did Trump.

In 2020 the Trump administration contacted Twitter and other social media asking them to control information about potential food shortages that might set off runs on grocery stores. There were no runs on grocery stores.

In the months before the 2020 election, the FBI also asked Twitter and other media to squash any stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Though the FBI had already verified the laptop was Hunter Biden’s and contained information that could hurt Joe Biden’s run for the White House, they asked companies to censor the news as “Russian disinformation.”

COMMENTARY: Individual vs. collective

What will we see in 2023? We’re more than likely going to see business as usual from the Biden administration. Will Republicans controlling the House make any meaningful difference? Maybe. Buckle up, 2023 is going to be more divisive than usual.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Win for Georgia, America

If you haven’t watched Sen. Raphael Warnock’s speech on the night of his re-election in Georgia on Dec. 6, stop everything you’re doing and wa…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News