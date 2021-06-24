COMMENTARY: What they want us to believe

If one doesn’t know what one doesn’t know, but one postulates questions that raise serious charges against federal law enforcement and intelligence agents, is he or she lying? You may have read or heard that FBI undercover agents had infiltrated groups involved in the January 6th riots at the Capitol. You may also have read or heard that this claim is a right-wing conspiracy theory and a proven lie.
Do people/media on the left believe FBI agents investigate groups for suspicious activity without trying to infiltrate them or trying to recruit confidential informants? Seriously, how do law enforcement and intelligence agencies investigate those who threaten our peace? Many of us would hope agents would identify and investigate threats with all the tools at their disposal, including going undercover and recruiting confidential informants.
So, when the Revolver News broke the story and FOX News’ Tucker Carlson investigated FBI agents’ involvement in the Jan. 6 riots, the usual left media cried “pants on fire” lies! CNN, NBC News, The Washington Post and other allies labeled the story as a right-wing conspiracy theory and an outright lie.
Think about it: Have the media ever lied about government actions? Have government agencies every lied about their own actions?
Independent and award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson has made a list of media lies about former President Donald Trump. The latest media lie about Trump (No. 156) was exposed June 9. “The Inspector General found that, contrary to false media reports by NPR and others, and implications by NBC and others, the Secret Service did not clear Lafayette Park in May of 2020 for the purposes of allowing Trump to have a photo op posing with a Bible. The crowd was cleared for a contractor to install a fence and because protesters were breaking the law.”
In the last two weeks, left media are scrambling to admit COVID-19 “could have come from the Wuhan lab in China,” after “debunking” that “lie” during the past year. Bottom line: Media lie and so do federal agents in law enforcement and intelligence.
Now that the FBI and CIA have declared white supremacy terrorists are the greatest threat to Americans today ... or, wait, was it climate change? Well, regardless, the white guys who support Trump are the source of all evil and danger in America. That’s why undercover agents should have infiltrated the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Three Percenters when chatter on social media weeks before showed plans for attacking the Capitol on Jan 6.
Out of the hundreds of rioters identified on Jan. 6, why have the leaders of these organizations not been indicted? Rank-and-file members have been charged with felonies, but not leaders, at least one of which (Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio) has been a confirmed FBI informant in other operations. Tarrio was arrested the day before the riot. Convenient.
Weeks before Jan. 6, social media site Parler reported violent content by these and other groups to the FBI for investigation more than 50 times. The FBI denied that until recently, but now admits receipt of the warnings and subsequent investigations.
We may not know what we don’t know, but the left media, FBI, DOJ and CIA have been working overtime to square their own narrative with what they want the rest of us to believe is true.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.