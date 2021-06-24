COMMENTARY: What they want us to believe

If one doesn’t know what one doesn’t know, but one postulates questions that raise serious charges against federal law enforcement and intelligence agents, is he or she lying? You may have read or heard that FBI undercover agents had infiltrated groups involved in the January 6th riots at the Capitol. You may also have read or heard that this claim is a right-wing conspiracy theory and a proven lie.

Do people/media on the left believe FBI agents investigate groups for suspicious activity without trying to infiltrate them or trying to recruit confidential informants? Seriously, how do law enforcement and intelligence agencies investigate those who threaten our peace? Many of us would hope agents would identify and investigate threats with all the tools at their disposal, including going undercover and recruiting confidential informants.

So, when the Revolver News broke the story and FOX News’ Tucker Carlson investigated FBI agents’ involvement in the Jan. 6 riots, the usual left media cried “pants on fire” lies! CNN, NBC News, The Washington Post and other allies labeled the story as a right-wing conspiracy theory and an outright lie.

Think about it: Have the media ever lied about government actions? Have government agencies every lied about their own actions?