COMMENTARY: What rest of us think

The rest of us still love our nation, though the #HATETrump crowd hates many things about America and is fighting to change the things they don’t like. They don’t like the Constitution, the Electoral College or certain rights given by our creator. Younger generations especially don’t know much about the Constitution, our founding fathers or our early history. The rest of us are exceptionally thankful for these gifts of God.

Americans continue to wrestle with whether we want to be governed by a big, centralized, one-size-fits-all conglomerate called Washington, or whether we want Washington to return to its original status as spelled out in the Constitution in which the people and the states hold the bulk of political power and governance. #HATETrump crowd has pledged to push America to the far reaches of the far LEFT.

One of the things the rest of us have always valued is freedom. President Trump talks about freedom a lot. #HATETrump crowd talks mainly about government plans to keep us all safe. Safe is good, but the majority of the rest of us want our freedom and our safety. We prefer both/and rather than either/or. We don’t like the government telling us what to do, how to do it and for how long.