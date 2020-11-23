COMMENTARY: What rest of us think

There is the #HATETrump crowd -- and the rest of us. People keep asking what’s going to happen next. One “expert” on one of CNN’s programs began speculating by saying, “Now that Trump’s not president anymore ...” #HATETrump crowd is salivating over what they’re going to do.
In the meantime, the rest of us will go on with our lives. We’ll celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah with friends and family, and hope 2020 comes to a peaceful end. We’re not particularly worried about what January and 2021 may bring. This year is still in play and Donald Trump is still president.
As we end the fall semester, my students have been giving their persuasive speeches, the scariest speeches of all. Their fears have morphed from what people might think about them if they stumbled to not wanting to offend anyone by advocating for or against a current issue. Notably, one of my students asked to give his speech on why “America is the greatest nation in the world.” My initial reaction was "no" because this isn’t a pro or con issue.
Nevertheless, as I reflected on the word "great," I remembered how many #HATETrump folks hated the word great. A significant percentage of my students come out of high school believing the worst about America from Howard Zinn’s books and acolytes. So, I approved the topic, the student gave an excellent speech, and I hope his classmates reconsider their views of America today.
The rest of us still love our nation, though the #HATETrump crowd hates many things about America and is fighting to change the things they don’t like. They don’t like the Constitution, the Electoral College or certain rights given by our creator. Younger generations especially don’t know much about the Constitution, our founding fathers or our early history. The rest of us are exceptionally thankful for these gifts of God.
Americans continue to wrestle with whether we want to be governed by a big, centralized, one-size-fits-all conglomerate called Washington, or whether we want Washington to return to its original status as spelled out in the Constitution in which the people and the states hold the bulk of political power and governance. #HATETrump crowd has pledged to push America to the far reaches of the far LEFT.
One of the things the rest of us have always valued is freedom. President Trump talks about freedom a lot. #HATETrump crowd talks mainly about government plans to keep us all safe. Safe is good, but the majority of the rest of us want our freedom and our safety. We prefer both/and rather than either/or. We don’t like the government telling us what to do, how to do it and for how long.
Months ago, Trump said he hoped we would have a vaccine before the end of the year, possibly even before the election. #HATETrump crowd scoffed as usual. Then Pfizer acknowledged it had the vaccine and had begun producing hundreds of thousands of doses before the election. #HATETrump crowd crowed "Trump didn’t do it!" The rest of us were glad Pfizer had developed a vaccine that is more than 90% effective, and Trump has had a plan for distributing doses for months.
The rest of us are glad we live in America, the greatest nation on earth.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
