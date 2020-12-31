COMMENTARY: What really happened in 2020?

What happened in 2020? Governments and politics fed an insatiable press and social media to threaten the world with fear and misinformation. World forces and powers slowly but surely swung the pendulum toward the far left in the names of safety and unity. Governing authorities around the world did not waste the crisis, but used it to build power over people.
Next year will be better and worse than 2020. Nations will welcome America back into the world community, agreements will be made and resources will be shared mainly from here to there. Which historic empire brought the most peace and safety to all the peoples of the world? What attributes and powers do all world empires share? What will 2021 bring?
The strongest drive within the heart of the human race is for power. State and local politicians made the rules and mandates for fighting the pandemic. In his Dec. 21 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Scott Atlas, special adviser to President Donald Trumpl, noted, “nearly all states used the same draconian policies that people now insist on hardening, even though the number of positive cases increased while people’s movements were constrained, business activities were strictly limited, and schools were closed.”
Atlas continued, “Mobility tracking verifies that people restricted their movement. Gallup and YouGov data show that 80% to 90% of Americans have been wearing masks since early August. Lockdown policies had baleful effects on local economies, families and children, and the virus spread anyway. If one advocates more lockdowns because of bad outcomes so far, why don’t the results of those lockdowns matter?” Good question, Dr. Atlas!
Then he wrote, “empirical data from the U.S., Europe and Japan show that lockdowns don’t eliminate the virus and don’t stop the virus from spreading. They do, however, create extremely harmful health and social problems beyond a dramatic drop in learning, including a tripling of reported depression, skyrocketing suicidal ideation, unreported child abuse, skipped visits for cancer and other medical care.”
In other words, the “draconian policies” mandated by local and state authorities in the name of health and safety brought even more problems, which were predicted though not reported at the time. Meanwhile, the press and social media scared us into giving up our First Amendment freedoms with false and misleading political warnings of life and death.
In the next few years, world leaders will join forces to bring nations into ruling coalitions. This in turn will draw rogue nations into wars around the globe, and those wars will cause famines that will increase the spread of inevitable pestilences. World leaders will unite in declaring that wars are leading to peace and that famines will be replaced with prosperity for all ... not for the first time.
What will people believe? Will we believe explanations for what we see with our own eyes? Explanations will supersede science and evidence, because people will believe rational lies and deny truth. Later, people will tire of hearing the truth to the extent that they will hate the truth believing it is evil and the source of all problems.
What really happened in 2020 is prelude to what will happen quickly over the next few years. It wasn’t the pandemic. Watch world leaders and politics, and critically examine what’s being peddled as “news” and “facts.”
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.