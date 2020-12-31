COMMENTARY: What really happened in 2020?

What happened in 2020? Governments and politics fed an insatiable press and social media to threaten the world with fear and misinformation. World forces and powers slowly but surely swung the pendulum toward the far left in the names of safety and unity. Governing authorities around the world did not waste the crisis, but used it to build power over people.

Next year will be better and worse than 2020. Nations will welcome America back into the world community, agreements will be made and resources will be shared mainly from here to there. Which historic empire brought the most peace and safety to all the peoples of the world? What attributes and powers do all world empires share? What will 2021 bring?

The strongest drive within the heart of the human race is for power. State and local politicians made the rules and mandates for fighting the pandemic. In his Dec. 21 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Scott Atlas, special adviser to President Donald Trumpl, noted, “nearly all states used the same draconian policies that people now insist on hardening, even though the number of positive cases increased while people’s movements were constrained, business activities were strictly limited, and schools were closed.”