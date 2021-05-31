COMMENTARY: What Memorial Day means to me

The brothers in arms I’ve lost were some of the most amazing people I’ve ever known. Remembering them gives me a sense of tremendous pride. They knew the risk, but they went into harm’s way and gave of themselves for a greater purpose.

It is an amazing country we live in where people are willing to answer the call of service to protect and provide for others. Throughout history, those women and men in uniform have ensured we at home remain free and prosperous.

For their sacrifice, I’m proud of those I knew and those I didn’t know. I’m proud I had the privilege to wear the same uniform they did. I’m proud that generations to come will do the same.

As we pause on Memorial Day, I hope you’ll join me in a renewed commitment to service – a commitment to live a life worthy of the sacrifice that’s been made for each of us. If brave women and men are willing to lay down their lives for people they will never meet, consider what you are willing to do.

I believe in my heart service isn’t limited to wearing a uniform. All of us can make a difference by working to improve the lives of others.