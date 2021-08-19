COMMENTARY: What life requires of us

Willingness to try and to learn new skills is imperative to navigating life. There is always more to learn.

Learning happens in school, through trial and error, personal research and time spent with others who already know what you need to learn.

You can learn a lot from listening to others. Listening is one of the greatest tools of financial and life security. If you will listen you will know what you know plus what you are hearing.

The ability to listen and focus in a class is essential for a student’s success. Listening to your workplace boss, or someone who is training you is imperative. When someone is telling you how to do something you have potential to grow as a person. Someone is giving you knowledge that will provide you with the ability to perform a task.

A major detriment to the success of learning from teachers, mentors and trainers is distraction. Many people struggle with this problem naturally. Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity Disorder plagues millions of America’s children and adults. Too often school children are never diagnosed and struggle all through school.