COMMENTARY: What it means to be American

What does it mean to be an American? I suspect each of us would answer this question in our own way, depending on our experiences. But there are features of the American identity, certain qualities of what it means to be an American that many of us hold in common.

We believe the United States is a special country. We take pride in its strength, its history and its unity out of diversity. We share a belief in American exceptionalism.

If you ask most of us what it means to be an American, you won’t get very far into the conversation without hearing the word opportunity. America is known as the land of opportunity, a place where you can fulfill your dreams and succeed through your own efforts. That’s why, throughout history, we have been a nation of immigrants, a destination for people seeking a better life.

Our national anthem refers to the United States as the land of the free, and freedom is surely at the top of the list of things that Americans value. An essential part of being an American is that we’re free to live our lives as we wish. We don’t like being told what to do. We treasure our independence, not surprising in a nation whose creation resulted from declaring our independence from England and fighting a war to win that independence.