COMMENTARY: What is your number?

Media report the number of people killed overnight or every weekend in Chicago and other large cities, but usually not their names. Only those who know and care about those who are killed know their names. No one else wants to know.

Aborted babies are only numbers too. None of them are given names, not even those old enough to fight for their lives during an abortion. No one wants to know.

What happens to them? Some states regulate the disposal of aborted babies, but the vast majority of states have no regulations. According to a legal brief filed by Americans United for Life, “Without regulations, medical practitioners are free to dispose of human fetal remains by incineration with medical waste, by dumping in landfills, and even by burning the remains to generate energy.” About 1,700 babies are aborted every day in America.

Pro-choice advocates don’t care about the number of abortions. They are just numbers, statistics or data. Pro-life advocates care about every baby. That’s the major difference between the two groups. Pro-choice advocates support only one choice: abortion. Pro-life advocates provide support for mothers and babies throughout pregnancy as well as childcare after birth. They also facilitate adoptions. Pro-life advocates provide many choices for mothers and babies, not just one.

Roe vs. Wade was never technically a law. Only Congress can make laws. Roe vs. Wade was a ruling by the Supreme Court and was enforced as a ruling until it was overturned, just like 235 other rulings have been overturned in the past 233 years. Since the Supreme Court ruled on Roe vs. Wade in 1973, more than 63,000,000 babies have been aborted in America, or around 1,285,714 every year.

Pro-life advocates mourn the lives lost through abortion every day. Since the recent ruling, pro-choice advocates have been protesting the ruling, even threatening justices and their families. One man was stopped by law enforcement from assassinating one justice. Pro-choice advocates published addresses of justices and listed days and times some attended church as well as when and where their children attended school. Pro-life advocates care about the lives of justices, their children, their families and their associates.

Abortion has been a hot political issue for pro-choice advocates for decades in America. All of these years pro-choice advocates have argued, protested, rioted and threatened violence against anyone who supported babies’ lives.

Standing on the steps of the Supreme Court the first week of March 2020, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., threatened Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh if they overruled Roe vs. Wade, saying, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.” He continued, “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Abortion has never been more than a political issue for pro-choice advocates. On the other hand pro-life supporters have always viewed abortion as a life-endangering threat to mothers and their babies.

Now states have the sole authority to regulate abortions, a position Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg counseled in her comments many times. Abortion is still legal in America. We’ll continue counting the number of abortions without names. What’s your number?

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0