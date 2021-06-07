COMMENTARY: What is recipe for chaos?

What if scientists decided to create a virus that could kill all humanity? What if the scientific community had become so compromised by the woke cancel culture that no one would risk his/her job by challenging weak theories? What if the media and academia had become so politicized that the vast majority believed a fictional narrative and failed to investigate false claims? We would have a recipe for chaos.

Nicholas Wade, a science writer, editor, and author who has worked on the staff of Nature, Science, and the New York Times, addressed the question of the title of his article published May 5 in Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: “The origin of COVID: Did people or nature open Pandora’s box at Wuhan?”

Until recently, the media have nearly unanimously “debunked” the theory that the virus was created in the Wuhan Institute of Virology and escaped in the fall of 2019. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began an investigation into the origin of the virus in fall of 2020, but President Joe Biden shut it down in March. Suddenly Biden reversed course and asked the intelligence community to research the origin of COVID-19 and report findings to him within 90 days.