COMMENTARY: What is Biden's plan?

Since Reagan left office, many of us have had to vote against candidates for president. The 2020 election offered grassroots middle-of-the-country voters the opportunity to elect a candidate with a proven track record of making America great again. (Remember, Bill Clinton was the first to use that campaign line!)

President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election because so many people hated him and voted against him. The election reminded me of an old saying, “cutting off your nose to spite your face.” It also reminded me of something President Barack Obama said after taking office: “Elections have consequences.”

Unfortunately, President Joe Biden and his administration have taken the voters’ hate to heart and have begun undoing some of Trump’s key accomplishments. Nowhere is this more evident than on our southern border.

Biden’s first orders reinstated the disastrous “catch and release” policy allowing migrants to stay in America after crossing the border illegally. Biden also ended Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy under which asylum seekers waited in Mexico for a hearing before entering the U.S. In February, the State Department terminated the Asylum Cooperation Agreement with Guatemala in which migrants traveling through Guatemala from other nations should seek asylum there before appealing to the U.S.