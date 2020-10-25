COMMENTARY: What I'm really voting for

I recently read a post by a friend written after the first presidential debate. She wrote that, while she opposed aspects of the Biden/Harris platform, she felt alienated by the arrogance and unkindness displayed by Trump and couldn’t vote for a candidate who didn’t represent her.

I can understand her feelings. I acknowledge that the debate was very hard to watch for those of us who believe in respect and civility, and her reaction was understandable. Her words also reflect the deep division I’ve seen in people of faith.

But, as a Christian, I see this differently. So much attention has been placed, fairly or unfairly, on the character of Donald Trump, the man, that we can easily miss the larger and, in my opinion, much more critical, picture. We have two choices of what road we will take, just two choices. To abstain or write in a candidate is to throw away our power to make that choice.

Despite the dire predictions before taking office, our current president’s administration has taken action to protect our country and the liberties we enjoy. That includes not only the appointment of two Supreme Court justices (with a third in the wings), but 53 federal appellate judges and 146 District Court judges, all committed to adhering to our Constitution and laws as written rather than “reinterpreting” them to fit a political or personal agenda.