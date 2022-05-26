COMMENTARY: What are the odds?

Those who watched the Kentucky Derby this year saw a horse that wasn’t even IN THE RACE until the day before come from way behind to win with odds of 80-1. You’ve all experienced something that made you wonder what the odds were that things would occur as they did.

Here are a few that we always marvel about. Charlie’s golf cart (which is really a cart that allows him to ride around our yard) was being repaired in Moncks Corner. The manager called to tell him he could come pick it up. So Charlie hooked a flat trailer behind his pickup to bring the cart back. It was a very hot summer day, and on his way home, soon after he got out of town, a tire blew out on the trailer. He was able to pull off of the highway, but it was not a safe place to be because the shoulders were rather narrow due to the steep drop-off to the drainage area of the the road.

Because I was not at home, his mind clicked through several options:

1. No matter who he called, it would take at least 30 minutes for them to reach him.

2. They’d have to take the tire off to get it fixed or buy another one etc. while leaving the truck parked in a less-than-ideal spot.

But before he even got out of his truck, a pickup pulling an empty car-transport trailer pulled off in front of him. The driver had seen the tire blow out as he was driving behind. He asked Charlie if he had a spare. He did not. Then he asked Charlie where he was going. Charlie said if he could get to Wiles Tire Service in Holly Hill, he would be able to find someone to take him back to his pickup.

The good Samaritan began to lower his trailer and said, “That’s on my way.” He got under the steering wheel and drove the pickup plus the trailer holding the golf cart right up the ramp of his car transport. Charlie got in beside him, and away they went. Now, how often would the perfect vehicle to handle this situation be right there exactly when you needed it?

Or, how about this? Before COVID-19 made travel impossible, Charlie and I had talked about taking a trip to California. We had a number of places we wanted to visit, and I especially wanted to take the Big Sur Drive down the coast. One day, I saw an advertisement in Southern Living Magazine for tours of California, and one included all of the destinations on our “wish list.” Investigating further, I found that this particular 10-day tour began on Tuesday or Friday every week that summer — 26 date options.

I took the brochure to AAA in Columbia to compare that trip with ones they might offer. The representative immediately checked the hotels listed and said, “These are all extremely nice accommodations. It seems like this tour fits what you want perfectly.” Because the price of transportation to California was not included, she gave me a price for a direct flight from Charlotte to San Francisco and returning from Los Angeles (where our tour would end).

Charlie and I picked out our first and second date choices, and I called to make reservations. Our second choice was available, and I booked the flights. This was all done 2-3 months in advance of the trip date. About 10 days before we were to leave, I was with my exercise group in Santee when one of the women there said, “I won’t be here week after next. We are going to California.”

I said, “Neither will I. We are also going to California.” As we each began talking, we learned that we were booked on the very same tour leaving the very same day. There were so many dates and trip options to choose from, how likely was it that we just happened to choose the same one? So we were delighted to know that we would have friends along with us -- without even trying to do that! What are the odds?

Then, there’s a tale about a car we owned. When we bought an Equinox, our youngest granddaughter, (before she was even close to being old enough to drive) announced that she wanted that car when we “got through with it.” Every time she came to visit, she’d sit behind the wheel (under the garage) and proclaim that this was her car. Eventually, that came to pass. After she took possession, had graduated from college and had a job, she drove this same car to our house to spend a night on her way to Folly Beach the next day.

When she and her friend traveling with her went out the next morning, they discovered it had a flat tire. Right in our yard. Think of all of the possibilities about where that tire could have gone flat! On the interstate coming here. On the highway to the beach. At the beach. Nope. It happened right here where our family angels who live nearby put enough air in it to get it to their shop, put a plug in the tire after they pulled a nail out (from where???), and sent her on her way. How likely was the tire on her car to go flat in the yard where it used to live -- and where it could be fixed so easily??

Another episode involving a car and our other granddaughter happened as she was returning from interviewing for a residency spot after graduating from medical school. On her way back from Atlanta, the plan was for her to be here for supper and to spend the night before going back to her N.C. home.

The food was almost ready when she called. She had hit a deer, and though she thought she could still drive the car, it was making funny noises. Charlie asked where she was and she said on Highway 301 just after crossing I-26. He was on his way. The trooper was there before Charlie arrived, and they decided she could drive it, but that Charlie should follow behind her.

Now how likely was that to happen where Papa C could come to her aid, give her our car to drive home the next day, and take her car to a body shop here to get the damages repaired before we took it to back her? What if she had been just outside of Atlanta?

The final thing I’ll mention concerns an article I wrote in 2021 describing a Medal of Honor recipient, Quincy Williams. He grew up in this area of Orangeburg County, and he and I went to school together. In this article, I included some personal memories -- one being that a classmate, Danny, chased Quincy’s cousin, Edna, with a snake when we were in middle school.

I sent a copy of this article to Danny’s widow, and she sent the most interesting information back to me. Her aunt had married a man named Bill Stokes. The Stokes came to Kentucky to visit Danny and Shelly. Because both Danny and Bill had served in Vietnam, their conversation went to those years. Danny brought up the fact that one of his schoolmates had received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Now, here is the “unlikely” part of this story. Bill said, “I was Quincy’s commander in that battle. I was critically wounded, and Quincy had to take over. I told him he had to leave me behind and get the others out when a helicopter came to pick the survivors up. But he wouldn’t do that, and he carried me to safety.”

Bill went on to say, “I was one of the ones who submitted paperwork for Quincy to receive the Medal. I was there. I know what he did.” How likely is that?

That the man who was responsible for Quincy being recognized with the highest honor of the nation would come in contact with a classmate of Quincy’s because of a marriage, and their conversation lead to this discovery?

Even simple things like these make you pause and shake your head:

1. Once we stopped to visit friends in North Carolina. We had never been there before, nor had they been to our home. It was strange to see that the wallpaper in their hall was the same wallpaper we had in our hall!

2) On a vacation trip to New England, we stayed in a hotel at the foot of the White Mountains in New Hampshire. When we went into the room assigned to us, the framed paintings hanging over the bed were identical to the paintings in our bedroom at home. (Other friends on this trip had different paintings in their rooms.) What are the odds?

Harriet L. Hutto of the Providence Community is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.

