COMMENTARY: Weaponizing language

It’s important to accurately describe what happened on Jan. 6 without political hyperbole or exaggeration. Though Democrats and mainstream media immediately began to call Jan. 6 an “armed insurrection” (Within days, CNN put together the documentary titled “Trump Insurrection.” Democrats began to call those even loosely involved “insurgents,” that just wasn’t true). The Webster’s dictionary definition of insurrection (without the modifier of “armed”) is “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.”

An “armed” insurrection is the more violent version, involving the use of lethal weapons to overthrow the established government through violence and death. The connotation of insurrection to most Americans is of an existential and lethal attempt to bring down the government. As Sen. Ron Johnson said in disputing the exaggerated labeling, to overwhelming criticism from Democrats and the mainstream media: "This didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me. When you hear the word 'armed,' don't you think of firearms? Here's the questions I would have liked to ask: How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?"