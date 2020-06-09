COMMENTARY: We work out problems

Yes, people are angry. For many, it is justified. But we cannot become a nation that tolerates anarchy simply because we cannot have our way. We have a system in place to address such matters, and we must allow that system to work.

This isn’t the time to throw out our rule of law or our common sense. We need to come together as Americans and do what we have always done best — sit down and reason together. We have always worked out our problems in a peaceful fashion. We must continue down that path.

Violence and destruction serve no purpose and only lead to more negative results. We must learn how to work together and solve our problems in a sensible manner. It is very discouraging to see people of all ages acting disrespectfully toward each other and destroying the fruits of our labor.

Acts of violence must be condemned and stopped by the authorities and our own good judgment. Those committing such acts of violence must be held accountable. We must remind them of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who worked to unite us, and prevent them from tearing down and destroying the American Dream.

According to George Floyd’s family, that is the legacy he would have wanted to leave.

Emery McClendon is a member of the Project 21 black leadership network. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0