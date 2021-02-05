COMMENTARY: 'We will not be silenced'

This is an assault on two First Amendment freedoms: freedom of speech (coerced artistic expression) and the free exercise of religion (the freedom to live your life consistently with your beliefs).

Additionally, the Equality Act outlaws counseling — which is clearly speech -- that seeks to advise young people struggling with gender dysphoria. Counseling is legal if the counselor urges the young person to identify with a new gender, but it is illegal if the counselor wishes to help the young person work to return to comfort with their biological sex.

That is called viewpoint discrimination and is likewise a classic violation of the freedom of speech.

The ACLU also supports the Equality Act. The irony is that the ACLU used to be the organization that would defend those with whom they disagreed. They used to understand that if you want the freedom of speech for yourself you must defend it for others, even those with whom you vehemently disagree.

But the ACLU has abandoned its classical view of freedom of speech. And ADF has arisen to fill the gap.