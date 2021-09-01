COMMENTARY: 'We can't just talk, we must do'

The late Congressman John Lewis said, "This work is not mandatory. We can choose to block our own perception of the light and live in darkness. In fact, we can become so dark that even our eternal spark becomes very, very dim, so faint that we are hardly aware of its existence. ... As aspects of our creator, we have the ability to define the world around us, so the center of our will becomes our reality.”

This work that Congressman Lewis refers to is our job to see that our children have the best like any other child in America. We are killing our children with our apathy, and we don't have the leisure to do that. My husband, the Rev. Damon, was councilman in Holly Hill for 20 years and was unappreciated for the work he did. I must admit that I, too, didn't see and appreciate all that he did. I took it for granted until he was no longer in office and I could see the impact he had on this town.

We, as Black people, have a tendency to look at what people have done in their personal lives and dismiss the good they've done for the community. I have had to take a second look inward to see myself for the selfish, ignorant way I looked at him and the work he did in this town. As I look at the town now, I see what he did, and the deterioration that has/is occurring right in front of our eyes.