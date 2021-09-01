COMMENTARY: 'We can't just talk, we must do'

I have always believed that I am a radical for Christ, that I stand for what's right in this world, but I had to really think about my stance when my husband (the Rev. Louis Damon) said, “The Black Church has let her community, children and school down. Black people want to say, 'let's pray about it,' but prayer without action is dead. Where's the power of God in Black people?"
That's a powerful stance, and I must admit that he's right. We're always talking but we don't take the kind of action that our former civil rights servants did: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Congressman John Lewis, Medgar Evers, Fannie Lou Hamer, Black Lives Matter and the countless nameless servants who died for the rights of all men.
We think that if we go to church on Sunday, Bible study, don't go to parties, don't smoke, don't drink, etc., that we're doing God's service, but that's not the call of Jesus. Jesus said, "For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ" (2nd Peter 1:8).
What does Peter mean? Jesus gave each of us a charge to love one another, and if we love one another, we would not withhold any good thing from our children, homes, communities and schools. We have the innate ability and drive to fight for these rights. The fight is with our flesh and our spirit.
What are we going to tell our sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, nephews, nieces, etc., about the fight we engaged in for their complete freedom? If we haven't fought for them, then we don't have the right to tell them what to do. We can't just talk, we must do.
The late Congressman John Lewis said, "This work is not mandatory. We can choose to block our own perception of the light and live in darkness. In fact, we can become so dark that even our eternal spark becomes very, very dim, so faint that we are hardly aware of its existence. ... As aspects of our creator, we have the ability to define the world around us, so the center of our will becomes our reality.”
This work that Congressman Lewis refers to is our job to see that our children have the best like any other child in America. We are killing our children with our apathy, and we don't have the leisure to do that. My husband, the Rev. Damon, was councilman in Holly Hill for 20 years and was unappreciated for the work he did. I must admit that I, too, didn't see and appreciate all that he did. I took it for granted until he was no longer in office and I could see the impact he had on this town.
We, as Black people, have a tendency to look at what people have done in their personal lives and dismiss the good they've done for the community. I have had to take a second look inward to see myself for the selfish, ignorant way I looked at him and the work he did in this town. As I look at the town now, I see what he did, and the deterioration that has/is occurring right in front of our eyes.
We must stop being so narrow-minded that we miss what God is doing. Suppose God had looked at David's, Peter's, Paul's and Abraham's personal lives and said, "I can't use them; look how messed up they are! How can they minister my word?" But God does not look at the way man looks or the way man thinks. He sees our hearts and he uses whom he will.
Paul, a murderer, wrote almost the entire New Testament; David, a murderer too, wrote almost all of the Psalms -- we won't talk about Abraham and the lie he told to save his own skin. What about Peter, the one who denied Jesus? I pray that our eyes will be opened to the truth of the gospel. The gospel is love.
Jesus said, "A new commandment I give unto you, that ye love one another. as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another." (John 13:34-35).
I don't believe that all Black preachers and Black people are not concerned and are not fighting for their communities, children and schools. They are, but they aren't enough. We are all in this together and our children need to know that we have their backs every day of their lives. Let's look in the mirror at ourselves and challenge ourselves: "Are we fighting for what's ours?" Let's prove to ourselves and others that the power of God is in us, and we will fight to the death for what's ours.
Ida D. Damon is from Holly Hill.