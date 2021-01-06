COMMENTARY: Was election fair or rigged?

If there were voter fraud in the election, and the media not only didn’t report it but claimed there was no evidence of voter fraud, then was there voter fraud in the election? For the past 20 years, the answer has depended upon which party won ... until this year.
Voter fraud has been around forever, though most authorities overseeing elections have believed voter fraud has not risen to the level of swinging an election one way or the other. Since 2000, Democrats have officially challenged every presidential election when the Republican candidate won. Republicans did not challenge results when President Barack Obama won two terms.
No doubt, if President Donald Trump had clearly won re-election, Democrats would have challenged the results as they have continually challenged the results of the 2016 election for the past four years. Was there voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election?
According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll immediately following the election (Nov. 13-17), “Fifty-two percent of Republicans said that Trump 'rightfully won,' while only 29% said that Biden had rightfully won.” The poll also found that 68% of Republicans said they were concerned that the election was "rigged," while only 16% of Democrats and a third of independents were similarly worried.
What happened in 2020?
How does this poll compare with a 2016 poll? According to Reuters, “Altogether, 55% of adults in the United States said they believed the Nov. 3 presidential election was ‘legitimate and accurate,’ which is down 7 points from a similar poll that ran shortly after the 2016 election. The 28% who said they thought the election was ‘the result of illegal voting or election rigging’ is up 12 points from four years ago.”
If voter fraud did swing the election for President-elect Joe Biden and against Trump, how many voters would care about a rigged election? America has become a polarized and politicized nation, particularly since 2000. Coincidently, media, academia and social norms have shifted radically toward the LEFT. Could this shift toward the LEFT be the primary impetus polarizing Americans and politicizing every issue that comes along?
According to Sen. Ted Cruz, Republicans in the House and Senate have announced they plan “to vote on Jan. 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given' and ‘lawfully certified' (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed.”
Specifically stated, “Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states. Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission's findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed.”
“Fear not!” These are the most often repeated sentiments of angels to men written in the Bib…
Oh, the OUTRAGE!!! So, Republicans in Congress have organized a very specific request to appoint an electoral commission to audit election returns in disputed states. About half of us who voted for the president in 2020 believe this is a reasonable request, especially considering how reasonable Democrats have been in challenging all the election results when Republicans won. It’s irrational to believe challenges are only reasonable when the other party wins.
If there was voter fraud in the election, and it can be proved unequivocally, reasonable voters would want to know regardless of who they voted for. And, federal and state election officials should want to prove elections they oversee are fair.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.