COMMENTARY: Was election fair or rigged?

If there were voter fraud in the election, and the media not only didn’t report it but claimed there was no evidence of voter fraud, then was there voter fraud in the election? For the past 20 years, the answer has depended upon which party won ... until this year.

Voter fraud has been around forever, though most authorities overseeing elections have believed voter fraud has not risen to the level of swinging an election one way or the other. Since 2000, Democrats have officially challenged every presidential election when the Republican candidate won. Republicans did not challenge results when President Barack Obama won two terms.

No doubt, if President Donald Trump had clearly won re-election, Democrats would have challenged the results as they have continually challenged the results of the 2016 election for the past four years. Was there voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election?

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll immediately following the election (Nov. 13-17), “Fifty-two percent of Republicans said that Trump 'rightfully won,' while only 29% said that Biden had rightfully won.” The poll also found that 68% of Republicans said they were concerned that the election was "rigged," while only 16% of Democrats and a third of independents were similarly worried.

