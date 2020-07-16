COMMENTARY: War on the Civil War

Her curriculum declares the Declaration of Independence a "lie," building the modern hate-filled division through her teachings where there are many instances of vandalism where "1619" has been graffiti for the activists to celebrate her essay and the demands we conform to her vision of the nation.

Adding fuel to the fire, the teachers union has awarded numerous awards to Colin Kaepernick, James Obergefell and a North Carolina activist who worked to repeal the state's ban on men in women's bathrooms. It is no surprise that "The 1619 Project" and "A People's History of the United States" are what the union wants Americans to learn for history, the revisionism based on the left where we must remove our Founding Fathers and those who led us through tough times and replace them with their leftist heroes. They want suppression of the Founding Fathers, the Antebellum era, the Civil War, and even the world wars to push a history based on the Marxist world views of Hannah-Jones and Zinn.

The decision to suppress John C. Calhoun is based on the world views of Hannah-Jones to purge all American history outside the postmodern popular culture, which according to one constituent of a state legislator I have known for the past decade pushes popular culture of Hollywood over real American history, with more emphasis on Marilyn Monroe than George Washington.