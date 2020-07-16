COMMENTARY: War on the Civil War

The actions of the Orangeburg City Council and the mayor against American history by removing references from the John Quincy Adams presidency and the Civil War are part of a postmodern revisionism of the nation built on leftist movements of the past 60 years by Chinese Communist dictator Mao Tse-Tung's Cultural Revolution, with its emphasis of eliminating the "four old" of the nation in customs, culture, habits and ideas.
The current attack on American history is inspired by Mao's campaign, similar to that of Communist leaders where city names St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Chemnitz and Saigon, among others, were renamed for Communist leaders (only Saigon has not reverted back to its pre-Communist name), and launched by Howard Zinn's "A People's History of the United States" and Nikole Hannah-Jones' "The 1619 Project" funded by The New York Times.
Zinn (1922-2010), a Spelman College professor who later served at Boston University, wrote his textbook in 1980 that is most often used by schools and is the basis for the Common Core-influenced AP United States History curriculum funded by The College Board. The title itself has connotations in communism as seen through official names of North Korea and China, along with communist-aligned political parties of Laos, Afghanistan, Benin, Cambodia, Hungary, and Mongolia.
One notable researcher calls the book "the Mein Kampf of the Hate America Left." According to FBI case file 100-360217, he was teaching Marxism to the Communist Party in Brooklyn, where a participant in his teaching noted the instructor declared Marx and Lenin were "sound and should be adhered." He was a huge anti-war activist who supported the Communist Party victory in Vietnam.
In 2009, The Walt Disney Company produced a documentary glorifying Zinn's Communist history curriculum that glorified the movement against American history, the military, the nuclear family, and the free market where they glorify leftist social movements. Michelle Malkin noted, "Our students will continue to come in dead last in international testing. With Howard Zinn and Hollywood leftists in charge, empty-headed young global citizens will have heavier guilt, wider social consciences, and more hatred for (their own nation) than any other students in the world" as a result of this curriculum, and we are seeing that with activists taught the teachings of Zinn.
The Marxist agitprop taught in textbooks from him and subsequent followers influence the modern activism against our overall history and a push to political correctness. One state representative's constituent told her his daughter's post-Zinn era history book has more emphasis on popular culture from a Hollywood star who died young than of our Founding Fathers.
Hannah-Jones has ratcheted the Zinn-style extremism with the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The 1619 Project," which changes the nation's founding and sets the center of United States history not on Columbus in 1492, Roanoke Colony or Jamestown 1607, the Mayflower of 1620, or even the Declaration of Independence we recently celebrated in 1776, but instead on the first arrival of slaves in 1619, and turning the entire history curriculum on slavery.
Her curriculum declares the Declaration of Independence a "lie," building the modern hate-filled division through her teachings where there are many instances of vandalism where "1619" has been graffiti for the activists to celebrate her essay and the demands we conform to her vision of the nation.
Adding fuel to the fire, the teachers union has awarded numerous awards to Colin Kaepernick, James Obergefell and a North Carolina activist who worked to repeal the state's ban on men in women's bathrooms. It is no surprise that "The 1619 Project" and "A People's History of the United States" are what the union wants Americans to learn for history, the revisionism based on the left where we must remove our Founding Fathers and those who led us through tough times and replace them with their leftist heroes. They want suppression of the Founding Fathers, the Antebellum era, the Civil War, and even the world wars to push a history based on the Marxist world views of Hannah-Jones and Zinn.
The decision to suppress John C. Calhoun is based on the world views of Hannah-Jones to purge all American history outside the postmodern popular culture, which according to one constituent of a state legislator I have known for the past decade pushes popular culture of Hollywood over real American history, with more emphasis on Marilyn Monroe than George Washington.
Calhoun's accomplishments include being the only elected federal officer to represent the state as the seventh vice president of the United States under John Quincy Adams. He was also the secretary of war (now the secretary of defense after a 1947 reorganization of the military by law, but also a past Secretary of the Army as the Department of War became the Department of the Army) before his ascension to the No. 2 post in the government, and was influential in making the Senate independent from the House.
His resignation from the office to become a senator where he could speak and vote on opposing tariffs, something that continues in the spirit of the modern times with the free-trade movement (including the USMCA), but still imposing tariffs on nations that fail to play fair with the United States, is a huge part of the trade philosophy that influences this country today. Of course, prior to the 16th Amendment, tariffs and alcohol taxes were the primary source of American revenue (which is why the 18th Amendment was actually developed to wean Americans off alcohol taxes to run the nation).
As for purging the Confederacy, the importance of the Confederacy in war must be stated as they were ahead of the world in war innovation. The CSS H.L. Hunley was in combat 50 years before the time of unterseebooten of World War I, sinking its first American ship, and the legendary CSS Virginia (f/k/a USS Merrimac) vs. USS Monitor was the first battle fought with iron-clad ships.
General Robert E. Lee was forced to the Confederate side when his state chose to defect. Many Confederate soldiers were Union solders before the war. Is the decision to remove our Confederate history based on the idealism of the Zinn and Hannah-Jones philosophy of history based on communism?
It isn't just Confederate statues they are attacking. The Deconfederatization movement in the state was funded by George Soros after taxpayers were told to pay his cronies after same-sex "marriage" was rammed down by one Washington, D.C., city-state judge who said he was superior to 78% of the people, and Soros' fingerprints were seen on Deconfedertization in the state as I saw in the banners.
In the world of Zinn and Hannah-Jones, all Civil War history must be purged, including demolishing Fort Sumter while building elite housing or other buildings there, or even inundating the fort where the Cooper River reclaims the land, allowing Gettysburg, Bull Run and other battlefields to be stripped of their history, removing a Virginia tunnel known as the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge/Tunnel, eliminating the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames name (the name refers to the Battle of Atlanta where the city was burned in the Civil War; the club was an expansion club that started in 1972 at The Omni, but moved to the Stampede Corral in 1980 as the Olympic Saddledome was built), and removal of the war from all history books.
If removing the Civil War and our state's only nationally elected officer isn't enough, now they want to purge the nation of the Founding Fathers. If the left has its way with removing all references, we would lose George Washington's birthday (Feb. 22 -- note the dates are referenced prior to the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1969 that was passed at the request of tourism), Memorial Day (both the Union on May 30 and the Confederate on May 10, the latter is observed in the state), Patriot's Day (April 19, start of the Revolutionary War and from 1897 to 1917, and from 1919 to 2019 hosted the Boston Marathon), Independence Day (July 4), Constitution Day (Sept. 17), Columbus Day (Oct. 12), Veterans Day (Nov. 11), and even Thanksgiving, because they offend the groups pushed in these texts.
As I read in a book years ago, the left wants new heroes to take their place in the pantheon of historical references, which is why Calhoun and the Civil War must go. Their dreams are to install May Day (May 1), Harvey Milk's Birthday (May 22), Juneteenth (June 19) and likely the birthday of another leftist activist, either Lenin or Malcolm Little, into the pantheons of federal holidays in the place of those names we have.
What we are now seeing in the annals of government is the influence of Zinn and Hannah-Jones' history curricula, pushing toward George Orwell's warning in Nineteen Eighty-Four where history is replaced by an "endless present" in which the rulers are always right while "every record destroyed, book rewritten, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered" that continuously occurs. Is this the type of nation we are wanting? I see that the similarities of Mao, Orwell, Lenin, and the current activists are there.
Hou-Yin Chang is from Orangeburg.
