COMMENTARY: War on small business

Not to be left out, President Joe Biden announced he intended to push for an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. While Biden claims that will raise 1.3 million workers out of poverty, the Congressional Budget Office estimated it will actually destroy 1.3 million jobs. Given that small businesses have far fewer resources than large corporations, and that large corporations are more likely to be paying workers more anyway, the lion’s share of those 1.3 million jobs are likely to come from – you guessed it – small businesses scaling back or closing.

And what of the small business owners who manage to survive the lockdown, the IRS audits, and the minimum wage hike? Biden will see to it that their children think twice about becoming small business owners themselves when he takes one last pound of flesh through a ramped-up estate tax. Politicians trot out the estate tax every time they want people to think they are “taxing the rich.”

The truth, though, is the estate tax is particularly hard on family businesses. The idle rich can afford legions of lawyers and accounts to find legal ways around the estate tax. Many family businesses avoid the estate tax by deliberately not growing large enough to trigger it. And those that do typically have buildings, equipment and machinery that are, on paper, worth enough to trigger the tax but don’t have much cash.