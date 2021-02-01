COMMENTARY: War on small business

Not to be left out, Joe Biden announced that he intended to push for an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. While Biden claims this will raise 1.3 million workers out of poverty, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that it will destroy 1.3 million jobs. Given that small businesses have far fewer resources than large corporations, and that large corporations are more likely to be paying workers more anyway, the lion’s share of those 1.3 million jobs are likely to come from – you guessed it – small businesses scaling back or closing.

And what of the small business owners who manage to survive the lockdown, the IRS audits, and the minimum wage hike? Joe Biden will see to it that their children think twice about becoming small business owners themselves when he takes one last pound of flesh through a ramped up estate tax. Politicians trot out the estate tax every time they want people to think they are “taxing the rich.” The truth, though, is that the estate tax is particularly hard on family businesses. The idle rich can afford legions of lawyers and accounts to find legal ways around the estate tax. Many family businesses avoid the estate tax by deliberately not growing large enough to trigger it. And those that do typically have buildings, equipment, and machinery that are, on paper, worth enough to trigger the tax, but don’t have much cash. When children inherit these businesses, the IRS requires that they come up with the cash to pay the tax. That means selling off the business, in whole or in part, to raise the money. And so the estate tax has the effect of whittling away the number of family businesses, year after year. The big winner? Large corporations who pick up the pieces left behind.