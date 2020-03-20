COMMENTARY: Want $4 gas again?

As voters head to the polls in this year’s presidential primaries and general election, America’s affordable gasoline prices are also on the ballot. Bernie Sanders is calling for a total ban on fracking for oil and natural gas. This means voters will be choosing between $2-per-gallon gasoline and $4-per-gallon gasoline.

Before the fracking revolution, U.S. oil production bottomed out in 2008 at 5,000 barrels per day. As a result, prices for regular-grade gasoline topped $4 per gallon. Thanks to fracking, U.S. production has more than doubled since then, bringing prices down to $2.32 per gallon. It is simple supply and demand — more oil production means lower prices; less oil production means higher prices.

So, the question is simple. Do we want to pay over $4 per gallon for gasoline again, or do we want to pay closer to $2 per gallon? Do we want your Uber ride to cost $10 or $20?