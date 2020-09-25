COMMENTARY: VP debate matters in 2020

Besides the beautiful buildings surrounding Temple Square that stand erected in Salt Lake City, Utah, all eyes will be affixed to television sets watching the 2020 vice presidential debate taking place in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on Oct 7.
The debate will matter more this year than any other time in the history of our nation’s presidential election. A Mike Pence-Kamala Harris debate promises to be not only historical but classic in time. This debate will bring about an enthralling, invigorating and inviting tone with a refreshing outlook on real issues in the political spectrum.
Seldom, if at all, the vice presidential debate has ever played a dominant and decisive role in the outcome of a presidential election. This year it will!
2020 has been a year of unprecedented and unpredictable occurrences filled with both sad and joyful surprises. From the shocking death of Kobe Bryant in a plane crash earlier in January, to the COVID-19 pandemic killing nearly 200,000 U.S. citizens and making millions sick, to the very unnecessary and very disturbing killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis to the selection of the first black female as a vice presidential candidate on a major ticket for the race to the White House, and to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donating $40 million to Howard University to expand knowledge, the world has been watching America.
More people than ever before will tune in to watch a Pence-Harris debate. This debate potentially has decisive effects on the results of the Nov. 3 election. A Pence-Harris debate has a huge implication and an enormous impact on the selection of the next president.
Will history repeat itself and Donald Trump be re-elected president? Will Joe Biden’s resurrection by South Carolinians who pulled him off political life-support in the primaries put him in position to become the 46th president of the United States? Or will the unthinkable happen in a flawed election count that Nancy Pelosi, as speaker of the House, assumes the presidency at noon on Jan. 20, 2021?
In any case, history will happen.
Never has an impeached president been re-elected into the presidency. As in 2016, Trump will, again, shock the world if he wins.
William Jefferson Clinton was already serving his second term when he was impeached for having an alleged affair with an intern, Monica Lewinsky, and committing perjury on the matter.
South Carolinians gave hope to a Biden presidency when he was all but politically dead from primary losses in Iowa and New Hampshire. It was the citizens of South Carolina who spoke life into Biden’s campaign with a resounding and collective voice. Only one president in the past 40 years has lost primaries in both Iowa and New Hampshire and went on to win the office of the president -- and that was Bill Clinton.
Biden has a tough hill to climb. If he wins the election along with Harris, it will be the most historic election ever.
Therefore, the VP debate matters in 2020.
During the debate, Pence will process every word that he utters. Harris will confidently speak out against the poor leadership she believes Trump has exhibited.
Decorum will be respected on both sides — something that is uncommon in political debates today.
On stage, Pence is no Trump and that can work out in the Republican Party’s favor. Likewise, Harris brings to the stage a fresh and new energy that Biden lacks. While Pence’s approach will be to steer clear of all the perceivable damages Trump allowed in his administrative camp, Harris will denounce and tactfully rebuke Pence for standing alongside Trump so silently all these years.
Pence will remain emotionless and turn the page on Harris to discuss Trump in a positive light and showcase all that did go well under a Trump administration. Harris will quickly jump on the defense exposing and connecting Trump and Pence to poor management of COVID-19 and sitting back doing nothing to prevent the death of 200,000 American citizens. Harris will not accept: “He hid the truth because he didn’t want people to panic.”
In the debate, viewers will witness dynamic expressions coming from Pence and Harris. In Pence, viewers will see a serious, mature and diplomatic candidate. In Harris, viewers will witness expressions of optimism, strength and determination all wrapped up in a brilliant smile of cultural pride.
In this debate, may the best man, oops, or best woman take the political stage and hit a grand slam home run for his or her political team.
The election must be won by a landslide. If contested and if the votes are not fully counted and certified by noon on Jan. 20, 2021, history will happen in the most unusual way — Nancy Pelosi will be declared acting president of the United States.
It is necessary for all of us to watch the vice presidential debate to learn of the real issues to be informed in our voting decisions.
Byron Brown, a native of Eutawville, is a 1983 graduate of Holly Hill-Roberts High School. He is an English teacher for Prince George’s County Public Schools in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and serves as a professor of English at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Brown was named Clarendon School District 1 Teacher of the Year in 2004 and 2010. He is the author of five books and is the founder and organizer of the South Carolina Heritage and Humanities Festival and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education administration at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
