COMMENTARY: VP debate matters in 2020

More people than ever before will tune in to watch a Pence-Harris debate. This debate potentially has decisive effects on the results of the Nov. 3 election. A Pence-Harris debate has a huge implication and an enormous impact on the selection of the next president.

Will history repeat itself and Donald Trump be re-elected president? Will Joe Biden’s resurrection by South Carolinians who pulled him off political life-support in the primaries put him in position to become the 46th president of the United States? Or will the unthinkable happen in a flawed election count that Nancy Pelosi, as speaker of the House, assumes the presidency at noon on Jan. 20, 2021?

In any case, history will happen.

Never has an impeached president been re-elected into the presidency. As in 2016, Trump will, again, shock the world if he wins.

William Jefferson Clinton was already serving his second term when he was impeached for having an alleged affair with an intern, Monica Lewinsky, and committing perjury on the matter.