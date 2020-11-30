COMMENTARY: Voting: We must do better

Should there be a national voter registry that creates a database and voter identification card that is used by states? Would requiring states participation be consistent with Article 1? Building a database and keeping it accurate would be challenging but shouldn’t be impossible.

Although the Constitution prohibits the federal government from telling states how to organize their elections, it does not prohibit incentives for them to adopt best practices and state of the art technology.

For example, stock owners can vote for shares electronically using a unique identification number. The current state of technology — e.g. blockchain — makes electronic voting easier and more secure. In person or mail-in voting could be used by those who do not want to vote electronically.

Some have proposed that the federal government require that states use bipartisan commissions to establish political boundaries as a way to control gerrymandering.

Whether that would pass constitutional muster is an interesting question but clearly gerrymandering is out of control and has contributed to elected officials whose self-interest is greater than their public interest

Make voting easier No one should face arbitrary political hurdles to vote.