COMMENTARY: ‘Voter suppression’ myth

It has never been easier to register to vote — or to vote — in America. But you’d never know it if you listened to all the cries about “voter suppression.”

You could search long and hard in the law books containing the U.S. Code and nowhere will you find one single law that mentions voter suppression. That’s because voter suppression is a myth. It is a term made up to smear perfectly legal activities — like voter ID laws — by suggesting they are illegal.

This election year when you hear someone use the term voter suppression, pay attention. The user almost always has an agenda. Sometimes they want to scare minority voters into believing Jim Crow is returning. Other times they want to criticize perfectly legal practices that have protected the integrity of our elections — like registering to vote, in-precinct voting or citizenship verification.

Sore losers will use the term voter suppression to suggest election losses are caused by conspiracies.

The latest example comes from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. In an interview with Brett Baier on Fox News, she blamed presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ loss in Michigan on voter suppression. Long lines in Michigan, the congresswoman said, were an attempt to harm Sanders.