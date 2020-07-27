COMMENTARY: Vote-by-mail challenges

A common problem within multiple state primary elections this year has been a lack of staff or locations to thoroughly process votes, both in-person and via vote-by-mail. Due to the risk of COVID-19, many staffers who would ordinarily man polling stations or count absentee ballot requests opt out due to fears of infection.

For example, during Wisconsin’s primary on April 7, the city of Green Bay had only 17 poll workers out of a roster of 270 potential workers. That primary also suffered from a lack of polling stations in Green Bay and larger counties such as Milwaukee. Milwaukee had only five open polling stations compared with the usual 180. Green Bay had only two as opposed to the normal 31 stations.

Staffing shortages in clerk offices and local services that delivered or collected ballots led to counting errors in absentee ballots. In Wisconsin, more than 1.3 million voters requested absentee ballots but only 1,159,800 (88.9%) were returned and counted, 2,659 were sent back late and uncounted, 20,537 were rejected for other reasons, and about 120,989 were never sent back at all.

Then there’s the problem with the postal system and municipal clerk offices finding and creating errors in the delivery of ballots. As a result, multiple local elections have seen absentee ballots continuously misplaced or falling prey to intentional fraud.