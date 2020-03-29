COMMENTARY: Viruses and virtual classrooms

Coronavirus went viral so my school went virtual.

We had about a week of Zoom training and a few days to do test runs with the kids. I spent the weekend preparing and couldn’t sleep that Sunday night. I felt like a first-year teacher all over again.

I wanted to set a tone of excitement and reduce anxiety, so I sent an email to all the students. We were going to be like the early explorers and early settlers that we had been studying all year. We were boldly going where no students had ever gone before, at least not at our school.

The class of 2027 is a big-hearted bunch of kids. All year, I have bragged on the way they take care of each other. As we ventured into this brave new world of online learning, they took care of me. When I started my very first virtual class, my microphone was muted. I was teaching away, unaware. One of my little girls sent me a message right away, “Ms. Davis, you need to unmute yourself. Click on the microphone at the bottom left corner of your screen. It should turn green when it is working.” Thoughtful and thorough, and she’s only ten years old.