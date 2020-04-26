COMMENTARY: Virus, liberalism will never die

For the tiny percentage of the country not in self-isolation for the past weeks, either because they are essential workers or because they are screw-offs, let's add them to the "vulnerable" list. Everyone take special precautions around doctors, nurses, grocery store employees and people who don't follow orders -- just as we do around the elderly and immunocompromised.

By May 1, even most of the slackers will have worked through the Wuhan coronavirus. There haven't been any large gatherings for them to attend, and almost everyone else has been staying 6 feet away from them. They've had a month to infect one another and either live or die.

In any event, unless all the claims about social distancing are nonsense, then a ONE-MONTH nationwide quarantine should have killed off the Wuhan in 90% of us.

I notice that the same people telling Americans they must remain at home indefinitely were indignant about closing bathhouses in response to the AIDS epidemic. Back then, the media and all gays except Randy Shilts said: How dare you ask us to shut down the bathhouses! They're part of gay culture. It would be like asking Catholics to stop visiting the Sistine Chapel!

But putting the entire country under stay-at-home orders? No problem.