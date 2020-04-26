COMMENTARY: Virus, liberalism will never die

The media are outraged that President Donald Trump is talking about reopening the country, following their previous position that he sure was taking his sweet time at opening up the country.
According to a model recently published in The New York Times, if Trump had issued social distancing guidelines just two weeks earlier -- on March 2, rather than March 16 -- instead of 60,000 Americans dying from the Chinese coronavirus (projected!), only 6,000 would have died.
If that's what a two-week quarantine would have done, then how about a four-week quarantine?
By the end of the month, 90% of the country will have been shut down, quarantined and socially distancing for FOUR WEEKS.
Two weeks is the magic number. Test positive for the Wuhan: self-quarantine for two weeks. Come into contact with someone who has it: self-quarantine for two weeks. Traveling from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut: self-quarantine for two weeks.
With cold and flu viruses, people develop symptoms after just five days. But to be extra safe, we're assuming the Wuhan virus can be transmitted for a full two weeks after contact.
After two weeks, you're either sick or the infection has passed through you with no symptoms.
After four weeks of self-isolation, won't 90% of the country be Wuhan-free? Or are we in a sci-fi movie with a virus that can live forever without a host?
For the tiny percentage of the country not in self-isolation for the past weeks, either because they are essential workers or because they are screw-offs, let's add them to the "vulnerable" list. Everyone take special precautions around doctors, nurses, grocery store employees and people who don't follow orders -- just as we do around the elderly and immunocompromised.
By May 1, even most of the slackers will have worked through the Wuhan coronavirus. There haven't been any large gatherings for them to attend, and almost everyone else has been staying 6 feet away from them. They've had a month to infect one another and either live or die.
In any event, unless all the claims about social distancing are nonsense, then a ONE-MONTH nationwide quarantine should have killed off the Wuhan in 90% of us.
I notice that the same people telling Americans they must remain at home indefinitely were indignant about closing bathhouses in response to the AIDS epidemic. Back then, the media and all gays except Randy Shilts said: How dare you ask us to shut down the bathhouses! They're part of gay culture. It would be like asking Catholics to stop visiting the Sistine Chapel!
But putting the entire country under stay-at-home orders? No problem.
Another liberal about-face since the AIDS era gives me an idea for how to re-open the country.
Liberals are furious with Trump for expressing optimism about the experimental drug hydroxychloroquine. When it came to AIDS, the gay community's successful campaign to compel the FDA to allow "compassionate" use of unapproved drugs was a civil rights milestone on the order of Selma.
By contrast, today the media are absolutely ghoulish in their hope for hydroxychloroquine to fail.
The reason for the media's hostility is obvious: Trump expressed enthusiasm for the treatment, so liberals are required to take the opposite position.
As the New York Times' Frank Bruni said, Democrats are "defining themselves as antonyms to Trump."
Perhaps we could use this liberal neurosis to our advantage. To reopen the country, we need Trump to come out against it.
Ann Coulter is an American conservative social and political commentator, writer, syndicated columnist and lawyer. She frequently appears on television, radio and as a speaker at public and private events.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.