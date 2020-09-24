COMMENTARY: Violent riots, not protests

For example, in August, 13 people were arrested in Denver after they sparked another night of riots. According to Murphy Robinson, executive director of the Denver Public Safety Department, “The anarchists that showed up last night brought weapons, they had guns, explosives, axes, machetes, they had one intent purpose and that was to harm our officers.”

And the events that unfolded in once-sleepy and peaceful Denver are the tip of the iceberg. The same story has played out in cities from coast to coast. Call me crazy, but that sure does not sound like mostly peaceful protests.

Sadly, these thugs have destroyed countless businesses, including an overwhelming number of minority-owned small businesses, for no reason other than to satisfy their nihilist agenda.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, much of the downtown business district was destroyed following all-out riots in late August. Several mom-and-pop businesses and apartment buildings were torched, leaving residents without a place to live, let alone a job to return to after the violence was finally stopped. As Nickey Cochran, a local resident, succinctly stated in the aftermath, “It’s total chaos.”

Once again, it is preposterous to describe the events that took place in Kenosha this summer, or any other city during this period for that matter, as peaceful.