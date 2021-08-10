COMMENTARY: Vanity plates and the law

Plaintiffs here included a gay man in Oakland who is the owner of Queer Folks Records and wanted to use the word “QUEER” – his application was denied by the defendant, the Department of Motor Vehicles, which argued that his vanity plate might be considered insulting. Another plaintiff, a huge fan of the metal band Slayer, was told by the DMV that “SLAAYRR” would be considered “threatening, aggressive or hostile,” thereby failing to grasp not only nuance and irony but the nature of the band itself.

The oft-cited case in both Gilliam’s Tennessee lawsuit and the California decision is Matal vs. Tam. Mr. Tam and his band, “The Slants,” wanted to register the band name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application was denied because the USPTO felt the name would disparage “persons of Asian descent.”

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and held that the Disparagement Clause of the Lanham Act of 1946 prohibits trademarks that disparage the members of a racial or ethnic group and violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.

In yet another interesting angle on this issue, Mississippi has been sued this month for charging an extra fee to have the word “God” removed from its license plates.

The background image on the standard Mississippi license plate is the state seal containing the phrase “In God We Trust.” For Mississippians who don’t want to display this image and phrase, the vehicle owners must pay an additional $33 for one of the state’s specialty plates, which have a pretty massive range of non-Lord branding, from deer to sunflowers to fraternities to (of course) the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club.

Aron Solomon, JD, is the head of strategy for Esquire Digital and the editor of Today’s Esquire. He has taught entrepreneurship at McGill University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was the founder of LegalX, the world’s first legal technology accelerator. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0