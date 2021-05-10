COMMENTARY: Vaccine patents are answer

The most far-reaching health care policy decision of 2021 won't be made in Congress or the White House. It will be made at the World Trade Organization, which is considering a petition to waive all patent rights on COVID-19 vaccines.

If the petition is approved, Pfizer, Moderna and dozens of other companies that raced to develop inoculations will be stripped of their intellectual property protections. They'll be forced to hand over hard-won knowledge to companies that didn't invest time or money into creating vaccines.

Supporters of the patent waiver -- some U.S. lawmakers among them -- say it will somehow speed up global vaccine distribution. There is zero evidence to support this claim. A Government Accountability Office report published in February 2021 found vaccine distribution was held up by manufacturing bottlenecks, supply chain issues and lack of a skilled workforce. One factor noticeably absent in the GAO report on vaccine delays: patents.

It is no surprise that India and South Africa are leading the waiver petition. India is known as the "pharmacy of the world" given its massive generic drug industry, which would profit even more handsomely from "free" access to cutting-edge medical patents it didn't create. South Africa is also a major producer of generic drugs.