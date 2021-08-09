COMMENTARY: Vaccine mandates immoral

Yes, those who support vaccine mandates have all kinds of excuses for wanting to hold people down and stick needles in them. Just like rapists who claim they were "entitled" to "marital relations," or that the victim was asking for it by dressing a particular way, or actually needed it to "correct" her sexual orientation, or whatever. To bowdlerize an old saying into more family-friendly form, excuses are like armpits. Everybody's got a couple and they all stink.

As for the practical case, there seems to be heavy overlap between the people calling for vaccine mandates and the people who think the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was the worst thing that ever happened in American history.

There's also heavy overlap between those who refuse to be vaccinated and those who supported (and in many cases continue to support) the Jan. 6 rioters.

Does the former group really believe that announcing a mandate will cause the latter group to shrug its collective shoulders, say "well, fine, then," and line up for shots?

The actual likely result would be multiple re-enactments of Jan. 6, across the country and for an extended period, without the desired result of 100% or near-100% vaccination.