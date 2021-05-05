COMMENTARY: Vaccinations are working

While some people in South Carolina and the U.S. who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 have gotten sick later after coming into contact with the virus, there is no reason to panic. The number of cases is relatively small; the vaccines are working for the majority of us.

People vaccinated against COVID-19 are much less likely to get sick, however, “breakthrough cases,” as we call them, are expected. This isn’t unique to COVID-19 vaccines. Breakthrough cases also occur with other successful vaccines. For example, some people vaccinated against flu can still get sick after contact with someone who has the flu, but evidence shows that the flu vaccine is very effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths among those who do become ill.

The small number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases documented in South Carolina isn’t a reason to not get vaccinated. Frankly, the fact that only a few cases have been found compared to the large number of people who have been fully vaccinated is yet another good reason people should get vaccinated.