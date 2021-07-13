COMMENTARY: Use COVID lessons vs. HIV

Telehealth provides a solution to the challenge of bringing non-judgmental HIV prevention to the people. Accessing medical care through a computer or smartphone allows a patient to request an HIV test or PrEP as soon as they feel empowered to do so without looking for a clinic, taking time off of work, or canceling the appointment out of fear. At-home HIV tests and PrEP can then be sent to the patient’s door and communications with providers can happen from the convenience of home.

But to fulfill the HIV prevention potential of telehealth, we need policy changes. One is to revise laws that prohibit telehealth providers from providing care across state lines so that the best HIV care (often in cities) can reach those who need it most (those in poor, rural areas).

Another way to make this life-saving and cost-saving care more accessible is to improve telehealth reimbursements. State laws that require care to begin in the clinic before subsequent telehealth visits will be reimbursed create a big barrier to access for many who are most at risk.

The city of San Francisco experienced especially low rates of COVID-19 as compared to other dense cities, which has been attributed to a public health infrastructure that learned hard lessons from the AIDS epidemic and was prepared to sound the alarm early, test and contract trace when a new virus emerged. Now let’s flip that and take what the health system as a whole has learned from COVID-19 and apply it to speed the end of HIV in all communities around the country.

Dr. Emily Rymland, DNP FNP-C, is the director of clinical operations at Nurx. She also runs the Buseesa Community Development Centre, a small bush clinic in western Uganda. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

