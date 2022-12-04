COMMENTARY: US does not take life seriously

As a nation (United States of America ) we do not take LIFE seriously! As a nation (United States of America), we as people (lawmakers) would rather enjoy the money of guns and watch our citizens' bloodshed than make new gun laws. We could simply increase background checks to get guns. We could implement gun-restraining orders.

In this case, if the law perceives the individual as a danger with sufficient evidence, the firearms may be seized for a period of time. Or we could be like Australia in 1996, when a man killed 35 people with a semi-automatic weapon. What blows my mind is that in less than two weeks, Australia’s conservative government pushed through humongous gun laws.

In less than two weeks America will have another Shaderoom or celebrity rumor to talk about. But Australia did not act like us. They did a buy-back program where they bought the guns back from citizens. Perhaps we could just vote for someone who cares about living.

But I forgot, “WE DON’T VOTE.'' That is where WE come in. As a community, we don’t really care about living either. Instead of not sleeping until we get justice and safety for our nation, we let it become a trend.

We let these murders stand for the moment. We will not continue to fight. We make our Impact story reports and call it a day on Instagram, hoping that we will not be next.

And, yep, that’s the problem: You could be next. You could be in that Walmart, you could be in that church or you could just be a college student enjoying yourself at a party. From mass shootings, to stray bullets, to unintentional killings, we need to stop treating these incidents like a trend and more like a natural disaster.

We volunteer to help rebuild communities when tornadoes and hurricanes strike America. At the moment, we are stuck in a tornado whirlpool of mass shootings with little volunteers. Let's volunteer!