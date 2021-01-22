COMMENTARY: Urgency in unity call

WASHINGTON — As newly inaugurated leaders often do, President Joe Biden began his tenure with a ritual call for American unity.

But standing on the same Capitol steps where just two weeks ago rioters laid siege to the nation's democracy, Biden's words felt less like rhetorical flourishes and more like an urgent appeal to stabilize a country reeling from a spiraling pandemic, economic uncertainty, racial tensions and a growing divide over truth versus lies.

“We must end this uncivil war,” Biden declared shortly after being sworn in as the nation's 46th president.

Repairing the badly battered nation amounts to one of the greatest challenges to face an American president. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 400,000 Americans and is still raging out of control. The economy keeps shedding jobs, with unemployment hitting women and minorities the hardest. And the insurrection at the Capitol made clear the extent of the risks posed by the nation's deep political divisions and the embrace of conspiracies and lies by many followers of Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

“Few people in our nation’s history have been more challenged or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we are in now,” Biden said.