COMMENTARY: Upgrade the charges

A judge set bail for former police officer Derek Chauvin in the amount of $1.25 million on his second-degree murder charge for George Floyd’s killing. The question remains as to why Floyd’s killer is charged with only second-degree murder.

I watched the George Floyd video through a different lens than most people. I viewed it through my eyes as a former prosecutor. And I wonder why Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison did not charge Chauvin with first-degree murder.

I tried many homicide cases and obtained first-degree murder convictions on far less evidence than what I saw in that video. I strongly disagree with Ellison that the facts do not show premeditation and deliberation to prove first-degree murder.

Prosecutors determine criminal charges based on how facts fit the legal elements of the crime. Minnesota’s first-degree murder statute states anyone who “causes the death of a human being with premeditation and with intent to effect the death of the person” shall be guilty of first-degree murder subject to life in prison. Intent to cause death does not necessarily mean the killer verbally expressed his or her intent. And premeditation does not usually mean planning a murder weeks or days in advance. Premeditation can be formed in seconds or minutes, depending on the circumstances.