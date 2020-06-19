COMMENTARY: Unrecognizable country

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mass looting throughout the nation. Police precincts burned to the ground. Murdered cops. An historic church in Lafayette Park set on fire. Video after horrifying video of innocent Americans being beaten senseless by gangs of thugs, as one political party demands: "DEFUND THE POLICE!"

Everyone is saying it: I no longer recognize my country.

You don't recognize your country because it's not the same country. What you're seeing is the third-world hellhole the left has been quietly assembling for us since 1970.

Minnesota, the crucible of the riots, has gone from having 2.6% foreign-born in 1990 to nearly 10% foreign-born today -- and that's not including their children or illegals.

Instead of liberal but non-rioting Scandinavians and Germans, the new immigrants are overwhelmingly African, Asian and Hispanic. In fact, Minnesota now has a much larger proportion of Asian and African immigrants than the nation as a whole.

Although the state has always leaned Democratic, thanks to its German and Scandinavian immigrants (Ben Franklin was right about them), the Norsemen elected Walter Mondale. Recent immigrants elected Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Hey, Republicans! Tell me again that immigration is just a "single issue."