COMMENTARY: Unity under belief in God

Former antifa member Gabriel Nadales wrote in The Hill about the goals of antifa, one of the main groups driving rioting and destruction of American icons, attacking police and calling to abolish police: “Antifa doesn’t stand for anything, only against whatever it decides to define as fascist. It does not have meetings, official members, or even leaders. It is made up of dozens, if not hundreds, of left-wing organizations, both at the local and national levels…... The groups come together behind a unifying black mask whenever there is a call to action, spread through word-of-mouth or social media. At that point, the groups abandon their ethos and become part of the mob-like collective that is antifa. antifa then has two goals: Destroy political opposition, and silence dissenters.” She specifically mentions socialism as a primarily political ideology.

Far-left blogsite “In these Times” describes the inherent communist element of the movement: “Antifa groups are generally organized independently, consisting of various socialist, communist, anarchist and other anti-racist activists.”

Groups like antifa have kicked into action to transform the public anger against the George Floyd killing into an anarchist movement. Their end goal appears to be of transforming America from a constitutional republic to socialism.