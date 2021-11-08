COMMENTARY: Unintended consequences

The Bottega Veneta luxury store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile was hit again.

First on Sept. 20. Then again, on Oct. 11.

In broad daylight. Thousands of dollars in purses and handbags were taken. All captured on video.

And again, the situation turns political as this kind of theft is creeping up in stores around the country — from the West Coast to the East Coast.

The Magnificent Mile isn’t so magnificent anymore.

Just read some angry — and ugly — comments:

“Exactly. DA (Kim) Foxx has essentially given the green light to criminals to commit these acts free of charge. This loss of product is going to be paid for, one way or the other. Would not surprise me if insurance companies start to fight back and think twice about renewing policies for certain stores and/or locations.”

“And if a clerk looked at them, the NAACP would object because they were obviously being profiled. Imagine a world when this demographic doubles. The crime wave is escalating and the MSM largely ignores it, why?”

The Magnificent Mile has been the target of rampant shoplifting that caused several stores to close their doors.