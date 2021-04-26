COMMENTARY: Unifying for the cross

Crosses have always been offensive. The Bible says Jesus despised the shame of the cross. I believe God chose the cross to show us his utter disgust of sin. That’s the dark side of Christianity. The bright side of Christianity is the empty tomb and Jesus’ return! Since the 2020 election, we’ve heard a lot more Christians praying that Jesus would come soon.

Woke folks apparently believe we can rid the world of any and all things that offend them. They also apparently believe they are not offensive in any way except to those who are intolerant. Don’t you just hate intolerant people?

Woke folks are also fond of the either-or fallacy that limits one’s choice to two. For example, in the case against the Starkville cross, concerned citizens have suggested “christians” should use the money ($200,000) for needs of the poor, sort of what Judas sneered when the woman wasted all that perfume on Jesus’ feet days before his crucifixion. While the fallacy falsely limits the choice to helping the poor or wasting the money, the truth asks why don’t we do both! It’s never about the money; it’s always about the offense.