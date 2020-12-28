COMMENTARY: Understanding word 'socialism’

Among older white Americans, particularly men, socialist leanings are wrapped intricately into a welfare state that gives advantages to minorities. A common view is, “I worked my way out of poverty. It wasn’t easy. I didn’t take anything from the government or anyone else.” While liberals may immediately see this denial as White Privilege, conservative Trump supporters vehemently resist such labels. They believe their current “kind” behavior and intent toward people of color are fair. Arguments in favor of making America great again and against socialism can hide attitudes that appear racist to others but logical and fair to some.

Listen closely to the voice of the most ardent supporters of Trump. Underlying their fervor is anger, martyrdom and a touch of fear. Fear that the country, and their own way of life, would be lost under government leadership that is moving toward socialism.

Thus one word, “socialism,” encompasses a multitude of attitudes, none linked to a single policy. But all with the thread of deeply felt values and, yes, fears.

In my home state of Georgia, political advertisements now cover our television screens. The dominant, and almost exclusive negative message labeling two Democrats running for the Senate, is that they are pushing a socialist agenda.

Win or lose, Democrats had better understand the power and the many meanings of this word, as well as the feelings and attitudes behind it, if they are to be competitive in the future.

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and columnist for the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

